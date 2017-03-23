Calgary road crews work to clear potholes, start on spring cleaning

City of Calgary work crews are taking advantage of Thursday’s warm weather to get a jump on pothole repair and spring cleaning.

It was 11 C and sunny by 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The city said it will fill hundreds of potholes in all corners of the city over the course of March, April and into the spring.

Watch below: There had been over 590 calls for pothole repairs as of March 14. Gary Bobrovitz reports.

Spokesperson Brittany Kustra said more salt and “pickle” (a sand- and salt-coated gravel mixture that helps to break down built-up snow and ice) was laid down over the winter than last year, leaving roads covered in gravel.

Sweepers have already started cleaning major roads like Crowchild Trail and MacLeod Trail.

“We do have the sweepers out there right now actually, working on the major roads overnight,” Kustra said.

“We’ll start working on those residential streets during the day beginning in April. When those sweepers are out, signs will be out in your neighbourhood.”

Kustra reminded Calgarians to pay attention to those signs: if a vehicle is left in a “no parking” zone set up for sweeper cleanup, the owner will face a ticket or risk being towed.

Potholes should be reported to the city at 311.

With files from Erika Tucker