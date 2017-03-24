AM640 Week in Review – March 24, 2017

Kevin O’Leary’s allegations that the Tory leadership race is rigged weren’t substantiated — but the federal Conservative party did find that 1,300 people had been signed up as members illegally. Those members were purged from the party’s rolls.

In other news, Queen’s Park wants to cool down the Toronto real estate market, Jason Kenney is the new leader of the Alberta Progressive Conservatives, Josh Donaldson returned to the Jays spring training line-up after battling a calf injury, the Leafs continue to battle for a playoff spot and earlier this week it was National Puppy Day.