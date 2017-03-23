Crime
March 23, 2017 1:58 pm

OPP charge driver, 44, in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Delhi

By AM980

Norfolk County OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Kingston, Jamaica in connection to a hit-and-run that led to the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian in Delhi.

Officers and Norfolk County Paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck by a pickup truck at the Main Street and King Street intersection on Dec. 1 around 7:36 p.m.

Nancy Chartrand suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to hospital for treatment.

She was then taken to a Hamilton-area hospital for further treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Dwight Williams with:

  • Taking a motor vehicle without consent
  • Careless driving
  • Driving motor vehicle with no licence.

Williams is to appear in Simcoe’s Provincial Court at a later date to answer to the charge.

