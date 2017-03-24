Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies at age 67 on cruise

John “Sib” Hashian, former drummer for the arena rock band Boston, died on board a cruise ship Wednesday. He was 67.

His son, Adam Hashian, said Thursday a cause of death had not yet been determined.

Hashian was listed as one of the featured performers on the Legends of Rock Cruise, which departed from Miami on Saturday and was scheduled to visit Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Hashian played on Boston’s first two hit records, their self-titled debut album in 1976, featuring the hit song More Than a Feeling, and the 1978 followup, Don’t Look Back.

The original band, made up of Tom Scholz, Brad Delp, Barry Goudreau, Fran Sheehan and Hashian, had one of the most successful debut records in history, selling over 17 million copies, with the singles Long Time and Peace of Mind.

His wife, Suzanne Hashian, said in a statement that arrangements would be made at a later date.

Condolences started pouring in on Twitter once news of his passing spread.

R.I.P former Boston drummer Sib Hashian. Owner of the strongest afro in rock history, and grandfather to Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter. pic.twitter.com/VZYoDLB6ta — John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) March 23, 2017

Sad news….former Boston drummer Sib Hashian had an apparent heart attack and died while performing on a rock 'n roll cruise. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 23, 2017

R.I.P. John "Sib" Hashian. Passed doing the thing he loved the most: playing his drums !! My deepest condolences to his family and fans.. — Gino Baronelli (@TheBluesDon) March 24, 2017

R.I.P. John "Sib" Hashian. Another great loss to the music community. #Boston — Dave Piller (@DavePiller1) March 24, 2017

Former Drummer for the band Boston John "Sib" Hashian dead at 67. #rip — Tom Kaszuba (@tom_kaszuba) March 24, 2017