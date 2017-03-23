Man dies from truck rollover on Grant Avenue

WINNIPEG — Police have confirmed one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash on Grant Avenue, near Lilac Street has died. It happened Wednesday morning around 10:25 a.m. Emergency crews rushed to the area to find two badly damaged trucks, one on its roof, and the other with a crumpled hood. One driver, a 56-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

Emergency crews closed off Grant Avenue in both directions for most of Wednesday from Stafford St. to Pembina Highway.

Central traffic unit is investigating. Police are searching for witnesses. If you know anything, call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).