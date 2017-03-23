Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, March 23

Happy Thursday!

London attack analysis

Do we need more surveillance here in Canada? Now that more details have emerged regarding the London attack on Wednesday, Christian Leuprecht, Professor of Political Science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, gives us his thoughts and analysis.

Maxime Bernier joins Tasha Kheiriddin in studio to discuss the Conservative leadership race

Host Tasha Kheiriddin asked CPC leadership candidate Maxime Bernier the big questions regarding Kevin O’Leary, Kellie Leitch’s immigration values test, and anti-Islamophobia bill M-103

Prayers in Ontario schools

Does religion have a place in schools? Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of the Society for Quality Education, weighs in.

Tuberculosis makes a comeback

Tuberculosis is increasingly becoming a problem in Nunavut. Tasha tells the story of Nunavut teen Ileen Kooneeliusie, who died from the infectious disease because she was not diagnosed in time to be saved. But the illness isn’t only a problem in the territory — tuberculosis is making a comeback across Canada. Dr. Brett Belchetz, a Toronto emergency-room physician and health-policy expert, tells us why this is.





