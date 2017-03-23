ALERT arrests 4 alleged cocaine dealers in Whitecourt drug and gun bust

A two-month investigation in Whitecourt, Alta. has led to four arrests and the seizure of an arsenal of guns.

Twenty-two firearms were collected along with thousands of dollars in drugs. Three men and one woman face a combined 122 charges.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams organized crime and gang unit said those charged are suspected cocaine dealers in the Whitecourt area.

READ MORE: 2 arrested after raid on Hells Angels support clubs in Fort McMurray

ALERT and Whitecourt RCMP conducted the investigation that wrapped up last week. A Whitecourt home and rural house in Woodland County were searched.

Three loaded handguns, three shotguns, and 16 rifles were seized. More than $30,000 worth of drugs was also collected, including 310 grams of cocaine, 77 Percocet and 119 methadone pills.

READ MORE: $50K in crack cocaine seized from Lethbridge home: police

ALERT alleges the $8,580 in cash that was seized was from proceeds of crime.

“This investigation and outcome is a great example of how ALERT works collaboratively with the Whitecourt RCMP Detachment to address serious crime issues,” Whitecourt Mayor Maryann Chichak said.

Clayton Taylor, 23, and Alyssa Leakvold, 25, from Woodland County were each charged with 45 offences.

Jeffrey Smith, 30, from Whitecourt was charged with 29 offences.

Dustin Jennings, 24, from Fort Assiniboine was charged with three counts of firearms trafficking.

Whitecourt is about 165 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.