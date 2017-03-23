Digby, N.S. area to get three new doctors

The Nova Scotia government says 10,000 people in rural Nova Scotia will soon have access to primary care, with the addition of three new doctors in the Digby area.

READ MORE: Doctors Nova Scotia warns of physician shortage amid retirement boom

In September, the three doctors will join three nurse practitioners that currently work in Digby. The government says one of the nurse practitioners, brought on temporarily last fall, will also become a permanent member of the team.

The new family practice nurse is scheduled to start this spring.

“Once these health care providers are in place, anyone in this area who is looking for a family doctor or access to a family practice, will have that opportunity,” said Gordon Wilson, Clare-Digby MLA in a news release.

“This is tremendous news for our community. A team of doctors, nurse practitioners and a family practice nurse working together will help Digby and area residents better manage their health concerns and hopefully live longer, healthier lives.”

WATCH: Nova Scotia doctor calls family doctor shortage a ‘crisis’

Earlier this month, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said 25,210 residents were on a waiting list for a family doctor.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health says the collaborative family practice team will be based in Digby – but will also serve Weymouth, Bear River, Barton, Digby Neck and provide care from the Weymouth Medical Centre.

People in the Digby area that require a primary care provider should register with Nova Scotia Health Authority, either by visiting needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca or by calling 811, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Campaign promise of a doctor for every Nova Scotian 5 years away: health CEO

Last fall, the province announced plans to hire 22 nurses to work in family practices in Halifax, Cape Breton, Pictou County, Truro, Windsor, Digby and Shelburne.