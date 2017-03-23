Crime
March 23, 2017 10:49 am

Norfolk OPP looking for vehicles of interest in fatal hit-and-run investigation

By Reporter  AM980 London

Photo released by Norfolk OPP of a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Norfolk OPP
A A

Norfolk OPP are hopeful the public can help them track down the drivers of two vehicles of interest, as the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Delhi continues.

OPP and Norfolk county paramedics received a 911 call at around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, March 17 that sent emergency responders to King Street.

Investigators determined a vehicle was driving eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian. Sally Ann Dollard, 72, of Norfolk county was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: London area traffic map

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

In a release issued by OPP on Thursday morning, members of the Norfolk county crime unit said they have identified two transport trucks that were travelling through the area between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Investigators would like to speak to the operators of both trucks and any trucking companies that are responsible for transporting the identified sea container.

Photo released by Norfolk OPP of a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Norfolk OPP

Photo released by Norfolk OPP of a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Norfolk OPP

If anyone has any information, or can identify the operators or the trucking firm, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk county OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News