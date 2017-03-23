Norfolk OPP looking for vehicles of interest in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Norfolk OPP are hopeful the public can help them track down the drivers of two vehicles of interest, as the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Delhi continues.

OPP and Norfolk county paramedics received a 911 call at around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, March 17 that sent emergency responders to King Street.

Investigators determined a vehicle was driving eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian. Sally Ann Dollard, 72, of Norfolk county was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

In a release issued by OPP on Thursday morning, members of the Norfolk county crime unit said they have identified two transport trucks that were travelling through the area between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Investigators would like to speak to the operators of both trucks and any trucking companies that are responsible for transporting the identified sea container.

If anyone has any information, or can identify the operators or the trucking firm, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk county OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.