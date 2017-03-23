London attack: British MP captures panic inside Parliament during attack

A video shot by British lawmaker David Davies on his mobile phone shows scenes of panic inside the U.K. Parliament during the London attack on Wednesday that killed four people — including the attacker — and wounded at least 40.

READ MORE: London attacker was British-born, once investigated for extremist links

The video shows people running through the corridors of Parliament and yelling “get back” and and “is he coming?”

The attacker was British-born and was once investigated by MI5 intelligence agents over concerns about violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

READ MORE: 8 arrested in raids across the country

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its Amaq news agency. But it gave no name or other details and it was not clear whether the attacker was directly connected to the group.

The assailant sped across Westminster Bridge in a car, plowing into pedestrians along the way, then ran through the gates of the nearby Parliament and fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer before being shot dead.