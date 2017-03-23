Canadian Cancer Society’s Trottibus promotes healthy habit for kids

Trottibus is a program that encourages groups of elementary students to walk to school with the assistance of volunteers.

There are over 30 schools on the island of Montreal that participate in the Trottibus intitiative.

École Saint-Germain d’Outremont has participated in the program for seven years and currently has 40 volunteers covering five separate routes.

“It’s possible because the community gets involved. It’s a nice collaboration between teachers, members of the community and parents,” principal Nancy Boyce said.

“When they get to school, they’ve already exercised and it’s a great way to start the day.”

The program develops a healthy habit for youngsters appreciated by parents.

“He is a really good walker now, we like walking on weekends, he gets into the routine of walking,” parent volunteer Kalia Folinsbee said of her son Beckett.

The initiative also promotes safety and reduces traffic in school zones.

“The real focus here is on safety,” said Canadian Cancer Society representative Maude Lapointe,

“Volunteers have to go through a mandatory background check and follow a road safety workshop.”

Trottibus’ success relies on the volunteers who run the program for the youngsters.

