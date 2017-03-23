Manitoba teen facing murder charges in connection to homicide of 83-year-old man

A Manitoba teenager is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a homicide last year of an 83-year-old man.

RCMP arrested the 17-year-old from Thompson, Man., Tuesday.

On Nov. 17, 2016, RCMP went to the home of 83-year-old Franc Mlakar in Thompson, after they received a call from someone concerned about his well-being.

Officers found him dead inside his home and said it was a homicide.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, was charged with second-degree-murder on Wednesday and remains in custody.