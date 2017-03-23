Katherine Jackson’s nephew denies her charges of elder abuse

Katherine Jackson’s nephew, Trent Jackson, has filed new court documents that dispute her recent allegations that he “manipulates” and “bullies” her and her claims of elder abuse.

The mother of the late Michael Jackson filed a restraining order against Trent, who worked as her driver and looked after her finances and well-being, on Feb. 10.

She claimed he was “an abusive con man” who had been emotionally abusing her and trying to take control of her money for years.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch listed for US$67M

In court documents, which were obtained by People, Trent claims that he has “a serious concern” that the 86-year-old’s request is not “authentic or trustworthy,” and that even if she signed it herself, he does not believe it was drafted “under her free will.”

He insists that the complaint “may be the subject of undue influence perpetrated by some of her own children, who are keeping her secluded in London while they seek to separate her from people she is close with, like [Trent], who might resist their efforts to take control over her interest in Michael Jackson’s estate.”

Trent Jackson says he believes Katherine’s son, Jermaine Jackson, is the main person trying to come between him and his aunt. He believes it’s all part of a scheme to use her to get money.

In Monday’s filing, Trent Jackson and his lawyer stated that Katherine’s disappearance in London resembles her disappearance in 2012, in which Trent Jackson claims she was taken to Arizona and out of his care against her will. She was not allowed to use her cellphone or tablet and he states the situation was concerning because she was supposed to be caring for her grandchildren.

When she returned home 10 days later, Trent Jackson says Katherine gave him a hug and told him she wanted him to remain her caregiver. He also claims that she said to him “why is it that since Michael died everyone is going crazy?”

READ MORE: Paris Jackson says her father, Michael Jackson, was ‘murdered’

Last month. Katherine claimed that Trent accessed her bank accounts without her permission, used credit cards of hers for his own personal purchases without authorization and subjected her to years of mental abuse that has left her “in a constant state of fear and confusion.”

She also claimed that he monitored her with listening devices and hidden cameras.

Katherine said she tried to fire her nephew and ordered him to move out of her guest house, but he refused. The documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, stated Katherine is currently in London visiting daughter Janet Jackson, but is “afraid to go home with Trent there” and “fears he could physically harm her for terminating him.”

A judge granted her request for a restraining order and ordered her nephew to move out of her home and return all keys, passwords and combinations to the property.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for March. 23.