Several people in custody after police pursuit ends on Portage Avenue
WINNIPEG – Several people are in custody after a police pursuit in St. James early Thursday morning.
The chase ended with the truck up on a sidewalk on Portage Avenue and Sackville Street. No one was injured in the crash, several people were arrested.
Police aren’t releasing any more information at this time.
