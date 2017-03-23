Crime
March 23, 2017 8:32 am

Several people in custody after police pursuit ends on Portage Avenue

By News producer  Global News

Police pursuit ends here on Portage Avenue and Sackville Street early Thursday morning.

Rudi Pawlychn / Global News
WINNIPEG – Several people are in custody after a police pursuit in St. James early Thursday morning.

The chase ended with the truck up on a sidewalk on Portage Avenue and Sackville Street. No one was injured in the crash, several people were arrested.

Police aren’t releasing any more information at this time.

