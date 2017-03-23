London celebrates local business achievements at awards gala

London’s business community came together to celebrate the achievements of its members Wednesday night.

The London Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Business Achievement Awards at the London Convention Centre, the largest celebration of business excellence in Canada.

Booch Organic Kombucha was named small business of the year.

“It’s amazing to see the London market and greater Ontario be so supportive and receptive to kombucha, this crazy new fermented tea beverage,” said Booch Organic Kombucha owner Shawn Slade.

“It just kind of shows the consumers’ keen interest in buying products that are healthy, made locally, and made with really good quality ingredients.”

Talbot Marketing was named medium business of the year. The company’s president and CEO Steve Levschuk credits their team for the recognition.

“They’re the ones doing the work every day, day in and day out, they make the magic happen. They have stressful jobs but they make it all happen,” said Levschuk.

Start.ca, an internet service provider, was named large business of the year, and they also credited their team with the win.

“It’s really the team that made this company successful,” said Start.ca CEO Peter Rocca.

“There’s not a single corner in this organization where I can’t point and give thanks to, it’s just an amazing group of people.”

The annual business awards were established in 1982 to acknowledge and celebrate local achievement.

“We get muddled in the day-to-day sometimes, and what I find from this event is we have a large group of people here who looking to London business and celebrating their achievements throughout the year,” said event chair John Fyfe-Millar.

The corporate icon award was announced late last year but presented to McCormick Canada Wednesday night.