March 23, 2017 6:36 am
Updated: March 23, 2017 6:38 am

Male suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North York

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting in North York on March 23, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York early Thursday morning.

Toronto police responded to the scene at Cather Crescent and Varna Drive around 2:30 a.m. and located a male with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

