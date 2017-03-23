Male suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North York
A male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York early Thursday morning.
Toronto police responded to the scene at Cather Crescent and Varna Drive around 2:30 a.m. and located a male with gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There’s no word yet on any suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
