Man dead after being found inside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Vaughan

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

York Regional Police said they were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Jane Street around 2 a.m. and located a vehicle which had crashed into a light pole.

Officers discovered a male inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Police said they are unsure if the male was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or have dashcam video to come forward.