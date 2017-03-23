Crime
March 23, 2017 7:47 am

Sûreté du Québec takes over negotiation at Chateauguay standoff

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Sûreté du Québec pursue standoff negotiation in Chateauguay

A A

Quebec provincial police negotiators are talking with a man who has barricaded himself in a home on Rossini Street in Chateauguay.

The ordeal began Wednesday morning when a bailiff arrived at the house and was asked to leave by a man in his 60s.

Upon leaving, the bailiff believed the man was armed and called the Chateauguay police to intervene.

READ MORE: Six people arrested after North Central standoff

The suspect then barricaded himself in the house, and a security perimeter was set up around the residence.

After 11 hours of talks a Sûreté du Québec command post was deployed to pursue the negotiation at 8:00 p.m.

Talks between the SQ and suspect continued into Thursday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barricade
Chateauguay
Chateauguay police
negotiations
Standoff
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News