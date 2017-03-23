Sûreté du Québec takes over negotiation at Chateauguay standoff

Quebec provincial police negotiators are talking with a man who has barricaded himself in a home on Rossini Street in Chateauguay.

The ordeal began Wednesday morning when a bailiff arrived at the house and was asked to leave by a man in his 60s.

Upon leaving, the bailiff believed the man was armed and called the Chateauguay police to intervene.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the house, and a security perimeter was set up around the residence.

After 11 hours of talks a Sûreté du Québec command post was deployed to pursue the negotiation at 8:00 p.m.

Talks between the SQ and suspect continued into Thursday.