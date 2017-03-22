Community rallies around family that lost toddler

The community of Enderby is showing their support for the family of a boy who died Monday on a rural property in the north Okanagan town.

RCMP say the toddler was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries on the way to hospital.

Friends of the family have identified the boy as Casey Ball, who was nearly 2-years-old.

They’ve started a gofundme campaign to raise money to pay for Casey’s funeral.

As of Wednesday evening, $6,500 had been raised.

“Amanda & Daryl are having to go through every parents worst nightmare,” Steph Killman states on the fundraising page. “They are extremely thankful for the community and kind people helping at this difficult time!”

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating Casey’s death.