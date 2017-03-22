Spring snowfall warning issued for parts of east-central Alberta

It may be spring but Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of east-central Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

Ten to 15 centimetres of the white stuff was expected to fall in places in or near Bonnyville, St. Paul and Lac La Biche, the weather agency said.

“A low pressure system in central Saskatchewan will continue to track northeast bringing heavy snow into the Cold Lake area,” Environment Canada said on its website.

“By the time the snow tapers off this evening, areas near Cold Lake and Bonnyville will have received accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. However, it is expected that the rest of the region will only receive around five to 10 cm.”

The weather agency warned drivers to be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.

Snowfall warnings are issued when “significant snowfall” is expected, according to Environment Canada.

To check for updates on weather warnings across Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker app for iPhone, iPad and Android.