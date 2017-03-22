Lethbridge Hurricanes hoping experience makes the difference in playoffs

These days it’s quite apparent the Lethbridge Hurricanes are on the precipice of the post-season. Ten minutes into a Wednesday afternoon practice, Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio gave his team a tongue lashing. He didn’t like his players approach, saying it was time to “play it like a game, enough with the laughter — let’s get serious and get to work.”

The Hurricanes are locked in because the team hosts the Red Deer Rebels in the first round of playoffs on Saturday. A year ago, the team was stunned in the first round of playoffs by the Regina Pats. This year, the team finished with nearly the same point total as last year, but what they have now, is experience.

“I think that experience is going to be huge,” Hurricanes’ captain Tyler Wong said. “Just using that in the playoffs this year. We’ve done a better job of preparing ourselves, and I think that we’re going to be ready to go.”

The playoffs are a different animal, and the Hurricanes believe they know that now.

“The pace and physicality is something that’s way ramped up,” Hurricanes forward Giorgio Estephan said. “It’s something that I really didn’t expect last year. Definitely taking it into account this year.”

They’re not central division champs like last year, but the ‘Canes still boast a dynamic attack. The team lit the lamp 280 times in the regular season, the third highest total in the league.

Over the past two seasons, the Hurricanes have proven they’re a power in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. This year though, they want to do more than just make it to the dance.

“It was a learning year for us last year,” Kisio said. “This year, we’ve got to try and make a push in playoffs. We think we have a team that has a real good chance, but you have to go out there and compete, get a little bit lucky, and find a way.”

The Hurricanes open their first-round playoffs on Saturday at the Enmax Centre at 7 p.m.