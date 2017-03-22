Lethbridge school district hosts first gay-straight alliance conference in southern Alberta

For high school student Sineade Siever, the first gay-straight alliance conference hosted in Lethbridge opened the door to learn more about her peers.

The conference, called Living Out Loud is the first GSA conference School District 51 was held in southern Alberta, inviting youth from across the region.

“I think it sends them the message that we value them as individuals and as a collective, and I think that there is no better message that you can give to any youth in the world, we value you for who you are,” said organizer Cayley King with School District 51.

“There is a lot of diversity and different sexual orientations and different gender identities with all the different people here so, its really cool to just be able to connect with people that are different than you.”

The day included keynote speakers, seminars on life after high school, and break out workshops.

“We have everything from a session on transgender rights in Alberta to a session on living out loud with faith that came highly requested by students,” added King.

King also added the event gives students the chance to communicate openly and helps to build a stronger community.

“They need to know they have a safe support network around them so that when they make the mistakes that every single one of us makes growing up, there is a support network there to help them when they stumble.”

That’s a message Siever said is shared at her school through their GSA.

“You’re there all the time and you need to have some sort of support because there has been some cases where it didn’t end well.”