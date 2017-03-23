Weather
Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday March 23, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
We have a sunny day ahead! High pressure building over the BC Southern Interior will keep things dry today.

However, the next wave of valley showers and mountain snow will arrive by tomorrow under a southwesterly flow.

A transition day is on deck for Saturday, and a good chance of sun returns on Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 12C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
