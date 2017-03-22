Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by HSR bus in Stoney Creek
A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by an HSR bus in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police say it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Barton Street East and Bell Manor Street.
The woman suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.
No charges have been laid.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
