Two Montreal police officers suspended after criminal allegations

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet announced Wednesday afternoon that he has suspended an inspector and commander for an indefinite amount of time.

Pichet released the information via Twitter, saying that he made the decision after receiving information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) regarding criminal allegations.

The two officers — whose identities have not yet been released — will be suspended until “all the light has been shed” on the investigations.

This comes a few weeks after the suspension of the assistant Chief Bernard Lamothe when the Quebec government broadened its investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.

A probe was launched after two former organized crime investigators appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence against lower-ranking officers.

This isn’t the first time Montreal police have been embroiled in controversy.

Last fall, the Quebec government announced it would hold a public inquiry into journalistic sources after allegations surfaced that Montreal police spied on several journalists in an attempt to find out which officers were supposedly speaking to them.

The police apparently searched employee call records to find the journalists’ cellphone numbers.

The government’s administrative inquiry aims to shed light on the internal affairs practices within the SPVM.