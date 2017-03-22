OPP investigating after human remains found in backyard of Goderich home

Huron OPP are investigating after human remains were found in the backyard of a Goderich home on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to a residence on St. George’s Crescent around 8 p.m. after a construction crew located a partial human skull while working on a backyard patio on the property.

According to investigators, crews had excavated a portion of the yard in January to prepare for construction in the springtime. Crew members returned to the site on Tuesday to build the patio, and found the remains in the excavated soil as they were working in the afternoon, police said.

While the investigation is early, police have confirmed they are human remains, though the partial skull is all that has been located so far.

Members of the Huron OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and a forensic anthropologist from the chief coroner’s office remained at the scene as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No further information has been released. A media officer with Huron OPP couldn’t say whether there were plans to excavate more ground at the scene as part of the investigation.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick