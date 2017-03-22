Crime
March 22, 2017 4:57 pm

RCMP investigate suspicious package at business south of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

Leduc RCMP and fire crews were called to a business in Nisku Wednesday morning to investigate a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the business shortly before 10:45 a.m. Police said the package contained an “unknown substance, referenced in a note as being toxic.”

The RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team has been called in as a precaution to remove the package and identify the substance.

Officers remained on scene Wednesday afternoon and said the situation was contained. There was no risk to the general public.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Leduc RCMP
Nisku
Nisku business
Nisku suspicious package
Suspicious Package
toxic substance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News