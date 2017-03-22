RCMP investigate suspicious package at business south of Edmonton

Leduc RCMP and fire crews were called to a business in Nisku Wednesday morning to investigate a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the business shortly before 10:45 a.m. Police said the package contained an “unknown substance, referenced in a note as being toxic.”

The RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team has been called in as a precaution to remove the package and identify the substance.

Officers remained on scene Wednesday afternoon and said the situation was contained. There was no risk to the general public.