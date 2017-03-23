Hamilton Walks for Haiti event raises $23,000 for new wells

In celebration of World Water Day, about 100 Hamilton children walked with buckets of water on their heads as part of the city’s annual walkathon to tackle Haiti’s water crisis.

Founder of Haiti Water for Life and member of Ancaster Rotary Club, Roy Sheldrick, has seen the devastating effects of living without clean water.

“I went to Haiti 21 years ago and saw the need” he said.

“From my first visit, when I saw people drinking that dirty water and I discovered that rotary could make a difference, I came back and started raising money.”

This year’s Hamilton Walks for Haiti event raised over $23,000 which the organization will use to build five new wells in Haitian villages, as well as building more outhouses and toilets for school children.