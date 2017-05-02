Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Atlantic candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire is the incumbent. Maguire has been a vocal constituency MLA and despite the riding being a former NDP stronghold, it had no NDP candidate when the writ dropped.

Candidates

Liberal: Maguire was first elected in 2013. He was caucus whip under the Liberal government. Maguire has taken his own government to task — pressing for more funding for J.L. Ilsley high school — and been one of its most vocal defenders on controversial issues like the legislated teachers’ contract. The school became controversial after a replacement for it was announced ahead of others. Maguire speaks openly about growing up in foster care and is a former technician with Halifax Water.

Progressive Conservative: Bruce Holland is the executive director of the Spryfield Business Commission. He is a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister. He was elected to Timberlea Prospect in 1993, he ran again in 1998 but lost to an NDP candidate. He was defeated again in 2003. He also ran to replace outgoing Halifax councillor Reg Rankin in the 2016 election but lost to Richard Zurawski.

NDP: Trish Keeping is the head of Nova Scotia Parents for Teachers.

Riding background

History: Maguire won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 42.46 per cent of the vote. Prior to that, the riding was an NDP stronghold dating back to 1991. It was held by Conservative Premier John Buchanan for several decades before that.

Boundaries: Halifax Atlantic is bordered by Old Sambro Road to the west and the mouth of the Halifax Harbour to the east. The riding covers the communities of Purcell’s Cove, Spryfield, Herring Cove, and Sambro.

Demographics: The riding covers a wide range of rich and low-income residents, from the mansions in Purcell’s Cove to public housing in Spryfield.