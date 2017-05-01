Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Armdale candidates

Quick take: Halifax Armdale will be a riding to watch during the election. Liberal incumbent Lena Diab is running against one of the NDP’s star candidates, David Wheeler. Prior to Diab’s election in 2013, the riding was an NDP stronghold.

Candidates

Liberal: Diab is a lawyer and small business owner. She held several cabinet posts under Premier Stephen McNeil, most recently she was immigration minister. Diab is a lawyer and small business owner.

NDP: Wheeler is considered a star candidate for the NDP. He is the former president at Cape Breton University and the former Dean of Management at Dalhousie University. He was dismissed from Cape Breton University after being accused of interfering in labour negotiations.

Riding background

History: Diab won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 49.57 per cent of the vote. The riding replaced the former riding of Halifax Fairview. Prior to her election, the riding was an NDP stronghold dating back to 1993. Graham Steele was the most recent NDP MLA to hold the seat.

Boundaries: Halifax Armdale includes the residential area east of North West Arm Drive which is bounded by Highway 102 and The Dingle. It also includes part of Long Lake Provincial Park, west of North West Arm Drive.

Demographics: Covers the growing population of the Fairmount, Armdale and Cowie Hill areas.