Leo Pantherbone sentenced in 2015 death of girlfriend: ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done’

A man who pleaded guilty in the 2015 death of his girlfriend was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday. After credit for time served, Leo Pantherbone will spend nine years and 11 months behind bars.

Janel Squirrel was found beaten to death in a room at a home on Whitmire Bay N.E. in November 2015.

Pantherbone was charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty a year later. He tearfully apologized to Squirrel’s family in Calgary court Wednesday.

“I’m not asking for your forgiveness,” he said.

“There’s nothing that can take away the loss of your loved one. I’m sorry for what I’ve caused and what I’ve done.”

For information on domestic abuse resources in Calgary, visit the police website here

Four victim impact statements were also read court heard pre-sentencing arguments.

Janel’s mother, Fay-Ann Three Suns, described the debilitating effects of losing a child.

“As a mother, I am torn apart emotionally,” said Three Suns, adding she has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I cry anytime of the day or night, thinking of my daughter. She had so much to live for.”

Family friend Michelle Robinson told court the loss of her friend has been difficult to process.

“I don’t feel safe,” Robinson said. “I worry about my daughter in this world. Janel’s death makes all the stats on [missing and murdered] indigenous women more real to me.

“It hurts to know she isn’t more than a stat in the bigger picture.”

“We have an exceedingly tragic and devastating domestic homicide,” said Crown prosecutor Darren Maloney in seeking a 12 to 15-year sentence. “After consideration of all circumstances, it’s clear that a significant period of incarceration is called for.”

Defence lawyer Darren Mahoney told the court Pantherbone grew up in a culture of dysfunction and had started drinking at the age of 10. Mahoney had asked for an eight to 10-year sentence.

“He loved the victim; he meant her no harm,” said Mahoney. “He doesn’t know what happened, but he knows when he drinks, he is a different person.”