Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, March 22

Today’s show was not a happy one to start, as news broke of the London attack. Along with analysis from Christian Leuprecht, professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada and senior fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, and coverage from Andrew MacDougall, columnist/consultant based in London, U.K., and director of communications of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s office, we also discussed the following stories:

A 15-year-old Chicago girl was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live — and no one watching reported it to police

Is it illegal to watch streamed sexual assault on a minor? Stacey Nichols, partner at Neuberger and Partners, Criminal Defense Attorneys, gives us the legalities surrounding the incident, and they may not be what you think.



Wednesday Political Panel



Today’s panel focused on:

1. Federal budget: What to expect, and the “gender–balance” – Is this just PR or a smart move?

2. Trudeau’s pricey vacation – worth $127,000, to be exact.

3. Conservative leadership: How tainted is it?



Panelists:

Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.

Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd. Jamie Ellerton, Principal at Conaptus Ltd.

Principal at Conaptus Ltd. Patrick Gossage, Chair of Media Profile, served as press secretary to former PM Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and served as Minister of Public Affairs at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.



