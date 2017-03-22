Enbridge, environmentalists square off again over Line 10

The project has already been approved by the National Energy Board, but opponents of an Enbridge plan to replace a pipeline segment that runs across rural Hamilton are continuing their fight.

Don McLean of Hamilton 350, who notes that Line 10 crosses several environmentally significant areas, wants Hamilton city council to send a letter to the federal government asking it to reject the NEB decision.

Environment Hamilton’s Lynda Lukasik says it’s “crazy” that climate change is not considered when such projects are reviewed.

The Enbridge plan is to replace 32 kilometres of the 12-inch-diameter pipe with 35 kilometres of 20-inch-diameter pipe across portions of Glanbrook, Ancaster and Flamborough.

Company spokesman Ken Hall insists that when compared to delivery by truck and rail, “pipelines are the safest way to deliver the energy that we all use.”

He adds that the Line 10 replacement project will create up to 400 jobs.

The NEB imposed more than three dozen conditions, but approved the project as being in the public interest, when it issued its ruling in late January.