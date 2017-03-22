Boy, 4, uses unconscious mom’s thumb to unlock cellphone, call police

London Metropolitan Police have released the dramatic audio of an emergency call made by a four-year-old boy after his mother had lost consciousness.

According to a police statement, the boy grabbed his mother’s cellphone and used her thumb to unlock it. Police say the boy then asked the phone’s voice-controlled personal assistant software to call police – and was connected to 999, the U.K. equivalent of 911.

Police say the incident occurred on March 7 at a home in Kenley, Croydon.

In the audio, the boy identifies himself as Roman, and explains his mother is “dead” because “she’s closing her eyes and she’s not breathing.”

When the emergency dispatcher asks for his home address the boy replies immediately, an action police would later credit with being crucial in saving her life.

“Can you go to your mummy and shake her for me?” the dispatcher asks. “She’s not waking up,” Roman replies.

Police are now crediting the boy with his quick-thinking in alerting police to his mother’s condition. In addition, police say his clear directions meant the ambulance was able to arrive at their home in just 13 minutes, providing “life-saving” first-aid before transporting her to hospital.

“Hearing this call brings home the importance of teaching your young child their home address and how to call police or emergency services in an emergency situation,” Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan from the London Metropolitan Police said.

Police say the woman regained consciousness at the scene, and is expected to make a full recovery – thanks in no small part to her son.

“If you do nothing else today, then I’d implore any parents of young children to sit down with them and make sure they know what to do in this kind of situation and that they know how to contact police or other emergency services in an emergency,” Adelekan said.