Saskatchewan budget coming with tax increases; taxpayers group critical of move

The Saskatchewan government is about to unveil a deficit budget with tax increases.

The province is facing about a $1.3 billion deficit and Premier Brad Wall has said some of the shortfall will be made up with tax increases.

READ MORE: How Global News is covering Saskatchewan Budget 2017

Wall said there will be a shift away from income taxes and toward consumption taxes.

The government is also looking at the education portion of property taxes, provincial sales tax exemptions and the PST in general.

But the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the last thing the province needs is higher taxes.

Todd MacKay, prairie director for the federation, says increasing the tax burden on Saskatchewan residents is a hazardous way to fix a deficit problem, and the government should focus on trimming spending.