Forward-thinking, progressive workplaces. Those are the words used by Mediacorp Canada Inc. to describe Alberta’s top employers.
Mediacorp Canada, which organizes the national Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, released its list of the Top 70 employers in Alberta Wednesday.
There is a wide variety of companies on the list, including several construction and oil and gas companies, university and school groups and both the City of Calgary and City of Edmonton. (See full list below).
Of the Top 70, 25 are in Edmonton and 38 are in Calgary.
“The range of industries represented on this year’s list is a reminder of the underlying resilience of Alberta’s economy,” said Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.
“It’s easy to become distracted by daily oil prices and similar news, but when you look at this year’s winners you see how deep the province’s economy runs and the range of employers that are showing leadership in these challenging economic conditions.”
Now in its 12th year, Alberta’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the Alberta-based employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.
Employers across Alberta are evaluated on a set of criteria, which includes:
- Physical workplace
- Work and social atmosphere
- Health, financial and family benefits
- Vacation and time off
- Employee communications
- Performance management
- Training and skills development
- Community involvement
Companies are compared to other employers in their field to determine which offer the most progressive, forward-thinking programs. The competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta.
Here are Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2017:
- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC – Lacombe
- Agrium Inc. – Calgary
- Alberta Blue Cross – Edmonton
- Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission / AGLC – St. Albert
- Alberta Investment Management Corporation / AIMCo. – Edmonton
- Alberta School Employee Benefit Plan / ASEBP – Edmonton
- Alberta Securities Commission / ASC – Calgary
- Alberta Teachers’ Retirement Fund Board / ATRF – Edmonton
- Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc. – Boyle
- AltaGas Ltd. – Calgary
- Ambyint Inc. – Calgary
- ATB Financial – Edmonton
- Bennett Jones LLP – Calgary
- Bethany Care Society – Calgary
- Bow Valley College – Calgary
- Calgary Airport Authority, The – Calgary
- Calgary Co-operative Association Limited – Calgary
- Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District No. 1 – Calgary
- Calgary, City of – Calgary
- Capital Power Corporation – Edmonton
- CapitalCare Group Inc. – Edmonton
- Champion Petfoods LP – Edmonton
- Chandos Construction Ltd. – Edmonton
- Collins Barrow Calgary LLP – Calgary
- Connect First Credit Union Ltd. – Calgary
- Duncan Craig LLP – Edmonton
- DynaLIFE Dx – Edmonton
- Edmonton Catholic Separate School District No.7 – Edmonton
- Edmonton Regional Airport Authority – Edmonton
- Edmonton, City of – Edmonton
- Enbridge Inc. – Calgary
- EPCOR Utilities Inc. – Edmonton
- Fillmore Construction Management Inc. – Edmonton
- Fountain Tire Ltd. – Edmonton
- Getty Images, Inc. – Calgary
- Gordon Food Service Canada Ltd. – Edmonton
- Graham Group – Calgary
- Graycon Group Ltd. – Calgary
- Health Quality Council of Alberta, The – Calgary
- Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Calgary
- Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP – Calgary
- Keyera Corporation – Calgary
- Lafarge Canada Inc. – Calgary
- Lakeland College – Vermilion
- Legal Education Society of Alberta, The – Edmonton
- Matrix Solutions Inc. – Calgary
- MEG Energy Corp. – Calgary
- MEGlobal Canada ULC – Red Deer
- NAIT / Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton
- National Energy Board – Calgary
- Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP – Calgary
- Olympia Financial Group Inc. – Calgary
- PCL Construction – Edmonton
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation – Calgary
- Rogers Insurance Ltd. – Calgary
- Rohit Group of Companies – Edmonton
- SAIT – Calgary
- Sealweld Corporation Inc. – Calgary
- Shaw Communications Inc. – Calgary
- Shell Canada Limited – Calgary
- Silvacom Ltd. – Edmonton
- Stuart Olson Inc. – Calgary
- SysGen Solutions Group Ltd. – Calgary
- Travel Alberta – Calgary
- UFA Co-operative Limited – Calgary
- United Way of Calgary and Area – Calgary
- University of Calgary – Calgary
- Valard Geomatics Ltd. – Edmonton
- Vision Credit Union Ltd. – Camrose
- Workers’ Compensation Board – Alberta – Edmonton
