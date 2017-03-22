Forward-thinking, progressive workplaces. Those are the words used by Mediacorp Canada Inc. to describe Alberta’s top employers.

Mediacorp Canada, which organizes the national Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, released its list of the Top 70 employers in Alberta Wednesday.

There is a wide variety of companies on the list, including several construction and oil and gas companies, university and school groups and both the City of Calgary and City of Edmonton. (See full list below).

READ MORE: The top eight careers of the future in Canada

Of the Top 70, 25 are in Edmonton and 38 are in Calgary.

“The range of industries represented on this year’s list is a reminder of the underlying resilience of Alberta’s economy,” said Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.

“It’s easy to become distracted by daily oil prices and similar news, but when you look at this year’s winners you see how deep the province’s economy runs and the range of employers that are showing leadership in these challenging economic conditions.”

Now in its 12th year, Alberta’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the Alberta-based employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Employers across Alberta are evaluated on a set of criteria, which includes:

Physical workplace

Work and social atmosphere

Health, financial and family benefits

Vacation and time off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development

Community involvement

Companies are compared to other employers in their field to determine which offer the most progressive, forward-thinking programs. The competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta.

Here are Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2017:

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC – Lacombe

Agrium Inc. – Calgary

Alberta Blue Cross – Edmonton

Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission / AGLC – St. Albert

Alberta Investment Management Corporation / AIMCo. – Edmonton

Alberta School Employee Benefit Plan / ASEBP – Edmonton

Alberta Securities Commission / ASC – Calgary

Alberta Teachers’ Retirement Fund Board / ATRF – Edmonton

Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc. – Boyle

AltaGas Ltd. – Calgary

Ambyint Inc. – Calgary

ATB Financial – Edmonton

Bennett Jones LLP – Calgary

Bethany Care Society – Calgary

Bow Valley College – Calgary

Calgary Airport Authority, The – Calgary

Calgary Co-operative Association Limited – Calgary

Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District No. 1 – Calgary

Calgary, City of – Calgary

Capital Power Corporation – Edmonton

CapitalCare Group Inc. – Edmonton

Champion Petfoods LP – Edmonton

Chandos Construction Ltd. – Edmonton

Collins Barrow Calgary LLP – Calgary

Connect First Credit Union Ltd. – Calgary

Duncan Craig LLP – Edmonton

DynaLIFE Dx – Edmonton

Edmonton Catholic Separate School District No.7 – Edmonton

Edmonton Regional Airport Authority – Edmonton

Edmonton, City of – Edmonton

Enbridge Inc. – Calgary

EPCOR Utilities Inc. – Edmonton

Fillmore Construction Management Inc. – Edmonton

Fountain Tire Ltd. – Edmonton

Getty Images, Inc. – Calgary

Gordon Food Service Canada Ltd. – Edmonton

Graham Group – Calgary

Graycon Group Ltd. – Calgary

Health Quality Council of Alberta, The – Calgary

Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Calgary

Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP – Calgary

Keyera Corporation – Calgary

Lafarge Canada Inc. – Calgary

Lakeland College – Vermilion

Legal Education Society of Alberta, The – Edmonton

Matrix Solutions Inc. – Calgary

MEG Energy Corp. – Calgary

MEGlobal Canada ULC – Red Deer

NAIT / Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton

National Energy Board – Calgary

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP – Calgary

Olympia Financial Group Inc. – Calgary

PCL Construction – Edmonton

Pembina Pipeline Corporation – Calgary

Rogers Insurance Ltd. – Calgary

Rohit Group of Companies – Edmonton

SAIT – Calgary

Sealweld Corporation Inc. – Calgary

Shaw Communications Inc. – Calgary

Shell Canada Limited – Calgary

Silvacom Ltd. – Edmonton

Stuart Olson Inc. – Calgary

SysGen Solutions Group Ltd. – Calgary

Travel Alberta – Calgary

UFA Co-operative Limited – Calgary

United Way of Calgary and Area – Calgary

University of Calgary – Calgary

Valard Geomatics Ltd. – Edmonton

Vision Credit Union Ltd. – Camrose

Workers’ Compensation Board – Alberta – Edmonton

To see a list of last year’s Top 70 employers, visit Canada’s Top 100 website.