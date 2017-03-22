Google Trekker puts B.C. wilderness on the map

You can now experience some of the most remote corners of British Columbia from the comfort of your own couch.

A joint project by Destination BC and Google Canada set out to map 200 treks through B.C. wilderness last summer.

The team of explorers, equipped with two 40-pound Google Street View Trekker backpacks that are outfitted with 15 cameras, hiked to remote outdoor locations around the province to gather 360° panoramic imagery.

From Haida Gwaii to the Canadian Rockies, the team spent 105 days, from June to September, traversing nearly 1,000 kilometers across B.C. — mostly by foot, horse, boat, floatplane and helicopter.

Alongside the Google Street View Trekker, Destination BC sent a crew to capture the stories and culture of British Columbians in the most remote places around the province, recording interviews with locals, drone footage and photography now available on the new BC Journeys website.

With the completion of the project, British Columbia joins a select group of bucket-list Google Street View Trekker destinations that includes the Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Canyon and the Galapagos Islands.