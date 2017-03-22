Crime
March 22, 2017 2:31 pm

Toronto man charged after mom complains indecent act committed in front of her kids

By AM640

Stephen Keays, 52, facing seven charges in Indecent Act investigation

A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with an alleged indecent act at a bookstore in midtown Toronto last week.

Investigators say a woman complained that a man standing close to her two children at the bookstore committed a lewd act and ran off when she confronted him.

According to Toronto police at 53 Division the incident took place on March 14 at the business near Yonge and Eglinton.

On Monday, police arrested Stephen Keays, 52, of Toronto and charged him with seven counts related to committing an indecent act in a public place, mischief, and possessing a controlled substance.

Keays appeared at Old City Hall court on Tuesday to face the charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

 

 

 

 

