Edmonton hockey player John Quenneville celebrates first NHL goal

Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby’s battle for first place in the points race may be the talk of Edmonton hockey fans, but a hometown boy reached a milestone Tuesday night.

John Quenneville scored his first goal in the NHL as a New Jersey Devil, he also gained an assist in the over-time winner.

.@jaquinder88 finished with 1g-1a and a puck he will keep forever. #NYRvsNJD pic.twitter.com/LdkPx9Wvuh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 22, 2017

The Devils edged out the New York Rangers 3-2.

Quenneville’s mom watched the game on TV from Phoenix while visiting a friend.

“A rush of emotion came over me,” said Carla Quenneville when her son scored his goal in the second period.

“Like when your baby takes its first steps.”

Quenneville, who started his AJHL career with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, went on to play with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL.

In 2014, he was signed by the Devils in the first round (30th overall) to an entry-level contract.

High-level hockey is in Quenneville’s blood. His older brother Peter was drafted in the seventh round by the Columbus Blue Jackets and plays for the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark.

Quenneville’s younger brother David is a defenseman with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

