Nova Scotia to revamp alcohol expense rules for municipal politicians: minister

Municipal politicians in Nova Scotia won’t be able to expense alcohol under changes to be tabled during the legislature’s spring sitting.

Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill says the change is part of a bill that would bring the expense rules for municipal councillors and chief administrative officers in line with those in place for provincial politicians.

Churchill says as a result, all expenses would have to be reported online under a uniform set of rules for all municipalities.

There would also be municipal auditing committees that will include a qualified member of the public who would provide oversight.

Churchill says the move is in response to a forensic audit in Richmond County that revealed questionable expense claims by some councillors and senior staff, and uncovered a lack documentation in the form of detailed receipts.

He says there has to be a level of accountability and transparency around expenses that the public has confidence in.