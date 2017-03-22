Money
March 22, 2017 12:25 pm
Updated: March 22, 2017 12:31 pm

Nova Scotia to revamp alcohol expense rules for municipal politicians: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Municipal politicians in Nova Scotia won't be able to expense alcohol under changes to be tabled during the legislature's spring sitting.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A A

Municipal politicians in Nova Scotia won’t be able to expense alcohol under changes to be tabled during the legislature’s spring sitting.

READ MORE: Municipal politicians in N.S. should post expenses publicly: Zach Churchill

Story continues below

Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill says the change is part of a bill that would bring the expense rules for municipal councillors and chief administrative officers in line with those in place for provincial politicians.

Churchill says as a result, all expenses would have to be reported online under a uniform set of rules for all municipalities.

There would also be municipal auditing committees that will include a qualified member of the public who would provide oversight.

Churchill says the move is in response to a forensic audit in Richmond County that revealed questionable expense claims by some councillors and senior staff, and uncovered a lack documentation in the form of detailed receipts.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia audit of Richmond County finds spending at Texas strip club

He says there has to be a level of accountability and transparency around expenses that the public has confidence in.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alcohol
Alcohol Expense
Alcohol Expenses
Minister Zach Churchill
Nova Scotia Municipal Alcohol Expense Rules
Nova Scotia Politics
Richmond County

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News