Nova Scotia Election: Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Bill Horne is the incumbent for the riding. Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank is considered a swing riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Horne retired from a long-time job at Environment Canada before running for the Liberals in the 2013 provincial election. He was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government.

Progressive Conservative: Dan McNaughton recently retired from the RCMP after 35 years of service. McNaughton grew up in Waverley and finished his career in policing there as well.

NDP: Trevor Tsanipass works as a probation officer with the justice department. He is also a nationally recognized arm wrestler. The legislative library doesn’t track ethnicity, but according to its best information, he would be the first self-identified Mi’kmaq MLA if he wins.

Riding background

History: Horne’s election ended a Liberal drought in the riding dating back decades. He won the riding with 43.09 per cent of the vote in 2013. The NDP won the two elections prior to that and the Progressive Conservatives won two elections in the riding prior to the NDP.

Boundaries: The riding covers Waverley, Fall River, Windsor Junction and part of Beaver Bank.

Demographics: Many Halifax commuters live in the suburban riding, along with staff at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.