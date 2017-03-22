Fire takes over condo building under construction in Kelowna

Kelowna firefighters are dealing with a structure fire at a condo building under construction located at Buckland Rd and Chapman Road.

Flames can be seen shooting through the roof.

A full contingent of fire trucks has responded to the scene.

It appears fire crews have found someone inside the building and have sent up a stretcher.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The incident has shut down traffic on Buckland Road.

More details to come.