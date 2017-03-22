Fire takes over condo building under construction in Kelowna

Kelowna firefighters are dealing with a structure fire at a condo building under construction located at Buckland Rd and Chapman Road.
Flames can be seen shooting through the roof.
A full contingent of fire trucks has responded to the scene.
It appears fire crews have found someone inside the building and have sent up a stretcher.
There is no word yet on the cause.
The incident has shut down traffic on Buckland Road.
More details to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.