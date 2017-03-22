RCMP seek help in investigation into suspicious fire that destroyed 3 buildings

RCMP say a fire that destroyed three buildings in Moncton is being considered as suspicious and they’re asking the public for help in the investigation.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a vacant building on Park Street at around 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2017.

On arrival, the building was found completely engulfed. RCMP say due to extreme heat the fire spread and destroyed two nearby buildings that were also vacant.

Police ask anyone with information to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.