The Bill Kelly Show: Never mind the LRT survey, councillors, just do your job

The latest chapter in Hamilton’s LRT melodrama will cost somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 to do a telephone survey to gauge citizen support for the project.

Forum Research will do the study for the councillors and we’re supposed to get the results by the end of the month.

It will be interesting to see just what questions are asked on the survey, but more importantly, I’m interested in seeing what those councillors do with the data.

I mean, are some councillors really going to base their support or opposition to LRT based on telephone survey of, say, 2,000 people in a city of over 500,000?

That sampling, by the way, would represent. 0.004 per cent of the population. How representative is that?

Now, we already know that support for the project is strongest in the downtown core and it peters out the farther you go from the core. We also know that, much to the chagrin of some councillors, bailing out of LRT would take a two-thirds majority vote on council. And given the current dynamic, that’s not likely to happen.

The point is, we elect these councillors to make tough decisions. Stop wasting time and money with phone surveys, and just do your job.

I’m Bill Kelly.

