Man charged with assaulting a Toronto peace officer

A Toronto man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was grabbed while on the job.

It happened just before noon Tuesday in the Bay and Wellesley Streets area.

Police say the officer was issuing a ticket when he was approached by a man, who allegedly grabbed his arm and pulled him around.

The suspect then took off in the car.

Hours later, Muhammad Asif turned himself into police.

The 48-year old has been charged with assault peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in May.