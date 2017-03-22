Canada
March 22, 2017 9:44 am

Man charged with assaulting a Toronto peace officer

By News Anchor  AM640

A Toronto man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was grabbed while on the job.

It happened just before noon Tuesday in the Bay and Wellesley Streets area.

Police say the officer was issuing a ticket when he was approached by a man, who allegedly grabbed his arm and pulled him around.

The suspect then took off in the car.

Hours later, Muhammad Asif turned himself into police.

The 48-year old has been charged with assault peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

