Man charged with assaulting a Toronto peace officer
A Toronto man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was grabbed while on the job.
It happened just before noon Tuesday in the Bay and Wellesley Streets area.
Police say the officer was issuing a ticket when he was approached by a man, who allegedly grabbed his arm and pulled him around.
The suspect then took off in the car.
Hours later, Muhammad Asif turned himself into police.
The 48-year old has been charged with assault peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in May.
