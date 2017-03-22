Parts of Nova Scotia under blizzard warning

The calendar may say spring but parts of Nova Scotia are under a blizzard warning.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the northern portion of the province — from Cumberland County to Cape Breton.

WATCH: Spring storm prompts closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia

The national weather service says a low pressure system over Maine will continue to move eastward Wednesday.

The system will bring flurries in the morning then become mixed with showers through the afternoon. The low is expected to intensify in the evening.

Environment Canada is predicting 15 centimeters of snow will fall. In addition, strong northerly winds, gusting to 90 km/h could cause zero visibility.

Blizzard warnings are issued when reduced visibility of 400 metres or less are expected for at least four hours.