Up to 15 cm of snow possible for parts of New Brunswick

Parts of New Brunswick are forecast to see blizzard conditions Wednesday as a low pressure system over the southern part of the province makes its way east.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for eastern parts of New Brunswick with snow expected to mix with rain during the afternoon. Wind is forecast to gust between 70 and 90 km/h, which will cause poor visibility in the evening due to blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.

About 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

The agency advises travel conditions will be hazardous as snow and blowing snow reduces visibility.

Environment Canada says conditions will improve overnight.