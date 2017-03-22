Wednesday morning assault sends one to the hospital
WINNIPEG – Police are on scene after an assault sent one person to the hospital in unstable condition Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 400 block of King Street around 5 a.m.
We will update you with more information when we get it.
