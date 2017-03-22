Crime
March 22, 2017 7:12 am
Updated: March 22, 2017 7:20 am

Wednesday morning assault sends one to the hospital

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police are on scene after an assault on King Street.

Gage Fletcher/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Police are on scene after an assault sent one person to the hospital in unstable condition Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of King Street around 5 a.m.

We will update you with more information when we get it.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News