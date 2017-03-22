OSPCA investigating after video of Toronto dog walker posted to Instagram

The OSPCA is investigating after a video was posted on Instagram showing a Toronto dog walker forcing a leashed dog to walk on its hind legs while three other dogs walk beside him.

Aleksander Kupisz, a dog trainer, who shot and posted the video to his Instagram account, told The Morning Show he saw the dog walker dragging the dog on its hind legs near Christie Pits Park.

At first, Kupisz “didn’t really pay attention to it,” until he noticed the dog walker continue to drag the dog along the sidewalk. Kupisz then confronted the individual.

The dog walker defended his actions, claiming that by walking the dog on its back legs, he’s “making sure the dog stays with me at all times.”

The OSPCA has confirmed it’s investigating this incident.

In an interview with Matt and Supriya, Kupisz said this isn’t a training technique, “this is not something that you do to a dog … There’s no excuse for that.”

Kupisz shared some tips and questions dog owners need to ask when looking to hire a dog walker.