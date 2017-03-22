Man dead after crash on Highway 103
A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Timberlea, N.S., Tuesday evening.
Halifax District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 103 between exits 3 and 4 just after 5:15 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the crash or the identity of the victim is being released at this time.
The highway has since reopened after being closed for a number hours while police conducted an investigation.
